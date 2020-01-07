Responsible Camping Fund – temporary daytime facility

In 2019 Nelson City Council received $256,878 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Responsible Camping Fund to go towards responsible camping initiatives in Nelson. These initiatives include an increased ambassador and enforcement programme, additional waste management and recycling services, a user survey and the creation of a temporary daytime facility for visitors with non-self-contained vehicles.

The temporary daytime facility requires a location with a water supply and wastewater service, and enough parking. It should be away from residential areas but still attractive to visitors and help enhance their experience of our Smart Little City.

Council is pleased to confirm that the currently unused area at 20 Halifax Street, which used to be the Z Service Station, will be the location for the temporary daytime facility. It will be operational from 8 January 2020 through to 28 February 2020.

The daytime facility will provide a waste station, toilets and showers for visitors to Nelson. It will be staffed to ensure the site is used responsibly, and so that we can pass on helpful information about our city including activities in the region and appropriate overnight accommodation options – such as one of Nelson’s great camp sites. The daytime facility will not be available for overnight use.

Councillor Tim Skinner, Chair of the Sports and Recreation Committee, said that he is pleased that a suitable location has been found to locate the daytime facility.

“The MBIE Responsible Camping Fund enables us to not only extend the services we provide visitors to our city over summer, but also ensure that they have the correct information on where they can spend the night in their vehicles. By increasing our ambassador and enforcement programme we can help ensure everyone has a positive experience and that Nelson remains a place tourists want to visit for extended periods, which has a positive impact on our economy.” said Councillor Skinner.

Total estimated spending by visitors to New Zealand who said their visit included some freedom camping has increased significantly in recent years, from $210 million in 2013 to $540 million in 2018. According to MBIE, these visitors spend half as much per day but stay three times as long meaning they tend to spend more per visit than those whose visit did not include some freedom camping.



