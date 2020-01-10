Campus Living Villages Media Statement

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 10 January 2020, 10:44 am
Campus Living Village (CLV) Group MD John Schroder welcomes the release of the report by former High Court Judge Hon Kit Toogood QC into the delay in finding Mason Pendrous, following his death at Sonoda Residential Village at the University of Canterbury late last year.

“I want to acknowledge and pay my respects to Mason’s family. We should never forget their unspeakable loss.” said Mr Schroder.

The recommendations attached to the Toogood Report outline several areas for improvement for both CLV and the University of Canterbury.

Mr Schroder says “no one wants to see the tragic events of last year repeated and CLV will work through the joint recommendations in the report, with the University of Canterbury, and make any further changes that both parties consider necessary at the residential facilities managed by CLV."

CLV also undertook a review of its own processes and procedures and has already implemented a number of enhancements for the 2020 academic year.

• The creation of more “touch points” between residents and staff with more staffed reception areas closer to each Village and dedicated reception areas at Sonoda, Ilam and University Hall during office hours.
• The continuation of our after hours’ support provided via dedicated Evening Duty Managers, 24/7 Security Staff and Resident helpline.
• The recruitment and appointment of dedicated Village Managers at Sonoda/Hyashi, Ilam Apartments and University Hall
• An intensive retraining and re-education program for all relevant UCA staff on standard operating procedures.
• Boosting on-boarding and induction processes for new staff members including Residential Assistants.

In addition, we are looking at social cohesion improvements including a review of our dedicated 1st Year Residential Life Program for Semester 1, 2020 which provides a high level of support and connectivity for CLV’s residential community assisting with the transition from home life; and, in Semester 2, the introduction of a 2nd year plus Residential Life Program providing further support for students continuing their studies.

Across the CLV Group we are also in the process of reviewing the use of Active Occupation Technology, to better inform the occupation of residential spaces, while still respecting the privacy each of resident.

There are lessons to be learnt for CLV, and together with the University we will work on the recommendations in the Toogood Report and the new Education (Pastoral Care of Domestic Tertiary Students) Interim Code of Practice 2019, that have not already been covered by the changes we have made over the last two months.

Everyone in the University community has a role and we’re committed to working together to provide a safe and supportive environment for young people to learn and grow,” said Mr Schroder.

