Warbirds on Parade

Warbirds on Parade



Sunday 15 March 2020, NZ Warbirds at Ardmore will open their hangar doors for a display this year that will thrill and impress, with their stable of WW2 fighters but also their growing collection of rare and stunning WW1 replica aircraft.

NZ Warbirds General Manager Trish Reynolds says “We have changed the airshow date from our traditional Queens Birthday timing to a date much earlier and hopefully warmer time of the year. With a late summer day planned, we think this will attract more families for a fabulous fun day out. In March we have a few new exciting innovations to the show, and we think they will be a welcome surprise. We have several new aircraft making an appearance this March, some travelling from around New Zealand to support us, which we will be able to announce shortly – we are all very excited.”

Gates will open at 9.00am with the first flying display scheduled for 10:30am. Some exciting flying displays will be featured with our own and visiting ex-military fighter and aerobatic aircraft showing off their talents. Further displays will be held at 12:30 and 2:30pm.

Trish explains “In addition to the aerial displays, we will be exhibiting a fantastic selection of static aircraft and featuring in one of our hangars, a group of companies providing aviation careers advice for people wishing to understand more about the different career paths available to them; a career in aviation is an interesting and exciting direction.

Tickets will be available shortly online through iTicket’s website (www.iticket.co.nz), or on the day at the gate. Pricing is as follows:

Online sales: Adults $26.00, School age children $5.00, Under 5s Free, Family Pass* $57.00

Gate sales: Adults $30.00, School age children $5.00, Under 5s Free, NO Family Pass available at the gate.

The entry fee includes free parking, but be early.

*Family Pass = Two adults and up to three children



© Scoop Media

