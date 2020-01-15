Fatal paragliding crash

Tuesday January 14 2020

A 37-year-old woman has died following a paragliding crash in Selwyn this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred near Mt Cheeseman ski area at Castle Hill, was reported to emergency services about 1.45pm.

The woman died at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and the CAA has been notified.





