Police respond to serious crash Invercargill
Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police respond to serious crash - Avenal - Crash, Avenal,
Invercargill - Southern"
Police are attending a serious
crash on the intersection of Dee Street and Avenal Street,
Invercargill.
Police were notified of the crash at 12:58
pm.
Diversions are in place for Dee Street to Fox Street
and Herbert Street.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>