Police respond to serious crash Invercargill

Police are attending a serious crash on the intersection of Dee Street and Avenal Street, Invercargill.

Police were notified of the crash at 12:58 pm.

Diversions are in place for Dee Street to Fox Street and Herbert Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

