Entries open for Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The annual call is out to turn an iconic farming product into art with kiwi ‘No.8 wire ingenuity’.

Entries are now open for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, with nearly $10,000 in prize money on offer.

The annual award, hosted by Waikato Museum, partnered by Farmlands, and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, challenges artists to create artworks made from agricultural products, predominantly No.8 wire.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says the award exhibition – now in its 24th year – embodies New Zealand’s rural heritage and culture, and entries should take that into consideration.

“No.8 wire is a tough, practical material, and we’ve had some really creative winning works over the years that have exploited its properties with amazing sculptural effects.”

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society President James Allen says: “We’re proud to support an award that reflects the entrepreneurial spirit and Kiwi ingenuity of the New Zealand agricultural sector.”

Nick Baylis, Director of Marketing at Farmlands, says the competition embodies the Kiwi values that Farmlands was founded on.

“It’s a unique challenge that demonstrates how creativity and fresh thinking can re-invent the way we use and think about functional, every-day farm products.”

The finalists are selected by viewing photos of the work and artists’ statements on a digital judging platform, with the entrants’ identities kept confidential.

The winner receives $7,000, with prizes of $1,000 and $500 for the second and third placegetters respectively and further prizes awarded for People’s choice and President’s choice.

The award culminates in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday 24 April.

2020 competition details

• First prize: $7,000

• Second prize: $1,000

• Third prize: $500

• President’s choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

• People’s choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

• Entries close: 1pm, Friday 13 March 2020

• Finalists notified: Week of 23 March 2020

• Winners announced/Award ceremony: 5.30pm, Thursday 23 April 2020

• Exhibition: Friday 24 April – Monday 25 May 2020

• Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm.

To read the competition criteria and access the entry form, go to www.waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire.


