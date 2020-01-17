Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Total Watering Ban in some areas retained for the weekend

Friday, 17 January 2020, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council


While water-use demand has dropped a bit, supplies are still running low in Coromandel Town, Whitianga and Hahei - which remain on a Total Watering Ban.

A Total Watering Ban means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Supplies in other towns have recovered enough for restrictions to be eased somewhat.

These are the water restrictions currently in place until further notice:
• Coromandel Town – Total Watering Ban
• Matarangi – Alternate Days
• Whitianga – Total Watering Ban
• Hahei – Total Watering Ban
• Tairua – Conserve Water
• Pauanui - Conserve Water
• Whangamata – Alternate Days
• Onemana – Conserve Water
• Thames - No Restrictions
• Thames Valley - the year-round, permanent Total Watering Ban remains in place

We'll keep monitoring water use in our nine urban and two rural water supply schemes regularly and reviewing our water restrictions daily. Any changes are posted on our website, email newsletters and our Thames-Coromandel District Council Facebook page.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to Customer Service on 07 868 0200.

Residents and visitors are asked to comply with the water restrictions for the good of the community.

Top 5 smart water conservation tips
• Wait until you can do full loads before you wash dishes or use the washing machine.
• Don’t run the water when brushing your teeth.
• For cool drinking water, fill a jug and keep it in the fridge. Running water to cool it down can waste 10 litres a minute.
• For lawns, apply the ‘step test’ – if grass springs back after you walk on it, it doesn’t need watering.
• If your toilet has a dual-flush button, use the half flush.

Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/water for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.

What do the different water restrictions mean?

There are four levels of control / restriction utilised by Council to manage water supply:

Total watering ban: Savings are required immediately. All use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Sprinkler Ban: A total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Alternate Days: The water supply is under pressure. Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Conserve Water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

No Restrictions: No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless of official restrictions.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chilling The Warm Fuzzies About The US/China Trade Deal

Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>

 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 