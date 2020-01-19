UPDATE 2: Firearms incident, Napier
Sunday, 19 January 2020, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE 2: Firearms incident, Napier"
Cordons have been
stood down following a firearms incident in Napier
today.
Police continue to make enquiries to locate those
involved in the incident.
The person taken to hospital is
in a stable condition.
Police do not believe there is any
ongoing risk to the general public.
Anyone with
information that may assist this investigation is urged to
contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800
555
111.
ENDS
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>