Aerodrome Road upgrade set for March

21 January 2020



Aerodrome Road will receive a full upgrade in March, as the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund investment programme moves into its second year.

The project, which is currently out to tender, involves a complete surface upgrade, widening and drainage works and will take up to three months to complete.

The Provincial Growth Fund has fully funded the project, allocating $3.2 million for a heavy industry zone upgrade, which also includes MacDonald and Dunstan Roads.

The much anticipated works follow major bridge strengthening on Mangaoporo Bridges no.1 and 2 near Ruatoria as well as works on Rakaiatane Road and CBD upgrades. Council has invested over $16m of Provincial Growth Funding into the Tairāwhiti local road network to date.

Council Journeys capital projects manager Darren Cox said the upgrade will prepare the area for future industry growth, especially from the new Aerodrome Business Park.

“This is an exciting project for Council and the community, which will ultimately attract more businesses to the region, create employment and generate more training opportunities for the people of te Tairāwhiti.”

Works on MacDonald and Dunstan Roads are planned for the end of 2020.



ends

© Scoop Media

