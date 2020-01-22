Crash between two trucks on the Lumsden Dipton Highway
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 9:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash between two
trucks on the Lumsden Dipton Highway, near the intersection
with Josephville-Glenure Road. - Crash, Lumsden Dipton
Highway, Josephville (SH 6) - Southern"
The crash was
reported to Police around 9:05am.
Initial indications are
that one person has sustained serious injuries.
The
Serious Crash Unit is attending.
The road is currently
closed and diversions will be in
place.
ENDS
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>