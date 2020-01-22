Crash between two trucks on the Lumsden Dipton Highway

Emergency services are responding to a crash between two trucks on the Lumsden Dipton Highway, near the intersection with Josephville-Glenure Road. - Crash, Lumsden Dipton Highway, Josephville (SH 6) - Southern"

The crash was reported to Police around 9:05am.

Initial indications are that one person has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

The road is currently closed and diversions will be in place.

