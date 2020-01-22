Nominations Open for NZ Respiratory Achievers Awards

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Nominations are now open for the 2020 New Zealand Respiratory Achievers Awards, to be hosted by Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ at Te Papa, Wellington, on November 5.

These prestigious awards celebrate those among the 700,000 New Zealanders living with respiratory illness who have achieved outstanding success in their lives despite their respiratory health conditions, as well as recognising those who helped them get there. This year, a number of new awards have been added to the event, celebrating support networks that go above and beyond; these include community involvement, health professionals, and Māori engagement.

Letitia Harding, Chief Executive of Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, says that these awards are a great way to show New Zealand that people with respiratory conditions are more than just their illness.

"Recognising community groups, educators, doctors, nurses, and media is something we’re very proud to be adding this year," says Letitia. "These are the people who are behind the scenes, improving lives and raising awareness.

"We’ve been able to celebrate some truly amazing people in previous years, and we hope to recognise even more this year. We know that they’re doing fantastic things, and overcoming some truly huge obstacles, so this is our chance to sing their praises to a national audience.

The categories for the New Zealand Respiratory Achievers Awards are as follows:

Achievers Awards

- Children’s Achievement Award (Under 12)

- Adolescent Achievement Award (13-18)

- Adult Asthma Achievement Award

- COPD Achievement Award

- Athletic Achievement Award

Community Awards

- Community Care Award

- Educator’s Award

- Dr Graham Milne Primary Care Award

- Corporate Responsibility Award

- Māori Engagement Award

Media Awards

- Print & Online Media Award

- Televised Media Award

- Radio Award

Each nomination will receive acknowledgement and a certificate to reward their achievements. Nominations are open now, and will close on June 30, 2020.

Information on who is eligible, and how to nominate them, is available on the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ website here. The online nomination form can be found here.


