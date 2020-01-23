Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A semi final for Hamilton

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A semi final for Hamilton in next year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup
Hamilton Host City | ICC Women's Cricket World Cup | New Zealand 2021


Hamilton’s reputation as a host city for international sporting events has been further enhanced with the announcement the city will host a semi-final, as well as pool matches including the WHITE FERNS, for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says today’s announcement of six host cities for the 31-match event is a strong endorsement of Hamilton’s growing reputation for supporting major events. It is also testament to the quality of the city’s premier cricket facility at Seddon Park.

“With the HSBC New Zealand Sevens in town this week, the BLACKCAPS against India and the WHITE FERNS against South Africa in the next few weeks, and now confirmation of key matches in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021, it’s a great time to be a sports fan in Hamilton,” Mayor Southgate says.

“I’m really proud of the efforts put in by the Council team and the wider city to secure and support these events.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson says their goal was to ensure all 31 matches were played at the best venues and allow as many Kiwi cricket fans as possible to be involved in the tournament.

“We’re bringing some of the world’s best cricketers to Seddon Park which will host several round robin games and an exciting semi-final decider match at the home of cricket in Hamilton. We look forward to showcasing all that cricket and the city has to offer,” she said.

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 set to highlight the rapid growth in female cricket, millions of eyes will be on New Zealand next year.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Chair Liz Dawson says the event will underline the progress made in the global game.

“The many thousands of young girls across the planet who will be inspired to take up the game will be one of the great legacies of this World Cup.”

Seddon Park is managed by Hamilton City Council’s H3 division and has played a part in previous Cricket World Cups, hosting matches in the Men’s events in 1992 and 2015.

ends

