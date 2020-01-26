Serious crash, Kaitaia

"Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash on Bank Street in Kaitaia. - Update - Serious crash, Kaitaia - Northland"

Police were alerted to the car vs tree crash at 6:08am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Road closures remain in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

