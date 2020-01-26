Body located in search for teenager

Please attribute to Sergeant Nathan White, Otago Coastal SAR Coordinator:

Police searching for missing teenager Vinnie Beecroft in Dunedin have this morning located a body.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however Police believe it is 14-year-old Vinnie, who failed to return to shore at St Clair Beach, Dunedin, on Thursday 23 January.

While this is not the outcome anyone wanted from the search, our team are relieved they have been able to return Vinnie to his family.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search, including Surf Live Saving NZ and LandSAR.

As noted in the family statement issued earlier today, Vinnie’s family are requesting privacy at this difficult time.



The death will be referred to the Coroner.

