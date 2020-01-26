Body located in search for teenager
Sunday, 26 January 2020, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Sergeant Nathan White, Otago Coastal SAR
Coordinator:
Police searching for missing teenager
Vinnie Beecroft in Dunedin have this morning located a body.
Formal identification is yet to take place, however
Police believe it is 14-year-old Vinnie, who failed to
return to shore at St Clair Beach, Dunedin, on Thursday 23
January.
While this is not the outcome anyone
wanted from the search, our team are relieved they have been
able to return Vinnie to his family.
Police would
like to thank all those involved in the search, including
Surf Live Saving NZ and LandSAR.
As noted in the
family statement issued earlier today, Vinnie’s family are
requesting privacy at this difficult time.
The
death will be referred to the Coroner.
ENDS
