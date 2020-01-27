Body located in Whanganui River search
Monday, 27 January 2020, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have this afternoon located a body in the
Whanganui River.
While formal identification is yet to
take place, police believe it is the man who failed to
surface near Upokongaro yesterday.
His body was located in
the Mosquito Point area.
Police will release the name of
the man, a 24-year-old Israeli national, as soon as all
family notifications have taken place.
The man's death
will be referred to the
Coroner.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election
Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. (For them, centre- left governments are just a temporary aberration by misguided voters, to be tolerated only until business-as-usual can be resumed.) Routinely for instance, the business confidence surveys continue to perpetuate the myth that National are the only prudent stewards of the economy. By and large, the business confidence surveys have been an outlet for the sustained temper tantrum felt by business leaders at the election result of 2017, rather than providing a rational assessment of the actual economic conditions. More>>
Published on Werewolf