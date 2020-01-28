Police continue to investigate Taupō arsons
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Enquiries into several arsons in the Taupō area are
continuing.
Police are investigating five arsons,
which took place in the early hours of Sunday 12
January.
Two houses were completely destroyed in the
fires.
At this stage Police are following several
lines of enquiry, however we still need the public's help.
Police would like to invite local Hapu and the
communities of Hatepe, Waitetoko, Motuoapa and neighbouring
villages to a hui regarding these fires.
Police
will share progress made into the investigation and
information on how people can assist police.
The hui
will also be an opportunity to reassure and tautoko each
other.
The hui will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday
29 January at the Waitetoko Marae, Te Rangiita.
All
are welcome.
ENDS
