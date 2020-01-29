New Ahaura Bridge - meet the construction team next Tuesday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the contracting team for the new Ahaura Bridge, from HEB Construction, invite local people to meet them in Ahaura next Tuesday afternoon.

“The work on this bridge project will get underway in February so if people have any questions, now is the time to talk to the team – Transport Agency staff as well as people from the design team at WSP and the bridge builder, HEB construction,” says Colin MacKay, Portfolio Manager for the Transport Agency.

The single lane, 86-year-old SH7 bridge will be replaced with a modern 210 metre, two lane bridge with a footpath.

People are invited to the Ahaura Community Hall, 1:00pm-3:30pm, Tuesday, 4 February 2020.

Everyone is welcome.

Please join the team, Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson and representatives from Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae, in celebrating the beginning of construction.

Following a brief blessing and welcome, project team members will be available to answer any questions you might have and light refreshments will be available.

• For more information on this $25 million project: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh7-ahaura-river-bridge-replacement/



