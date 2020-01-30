Chinese and Korean New Year Festival Cancelled



The Northcote Chinese and Korean New Year Festival, held at the Northcote Town Centre each year, has now been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Northcote Town Centre Manager Gary Holmes said the event was being cancelled reluctantly but that it was the right thing to do in this particular situation as a precautionary approach to protect the local community. Northcote has a very high population of travellers to and from China, especially during Chinese New Year and the situation is still unknown.

““While this coronavirus is a serious concern both here in New Zealand and across the world, and the risk of a sustained outbreak in New Zealand is currently assessed as low and there are no identified cases in New Zealand as yet, our local Chinese community, including those performing and attending, have told us they would prefer that the event not proceed this year, which we understand and respect,” Mr. Holmes said.

The popular festival, which attracts thousands of attendees each year will return in 2021.





