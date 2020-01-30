Road reopens after crash in Queenstown
Thursday, 30 January 2020, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Glenorchy-Queenstown road has now reopened following a
crash earlier this evening.
Emergency services were called
to the single-vehicle crash that occured shortly after 3pm.
Earlier it was believed one person had sustained critical
injuries, it's now been downgraded to moderate.
