Police are responding to a crash in Rolleston
Thursday, 30 January 2020, 5:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are responding to a two
vehicle crash on the intersection of Walkers Road and Two
Chain Road in Rolleston.
Police were notified of the crash
at 4:29 pm.
The injury status of those involved is not
known at this stage.
There will be diversions in place on
Two Chain Road and Walkers Road, police ask that motorists
avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations