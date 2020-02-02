Witnesses sought following Avonhead death

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man in Avonhead yesterday evening.

The 51-year-old man died following an incident involving a vehicle on Bevington Street about 5.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has now concluded its examination of the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and a number of witnesses have already been spoken to.

However Police would still like to speak with any witnesses who may have not yet come forward.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that may be of use to investigators, please phone 105 and quote file number 200201/8672.

