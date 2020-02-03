Special Service with Animals for Australian Wildlife

Jan 3 2020

For the Animals with the Animals

Remembering Australian Wildlife And Raisings Funds for Their Welfare

To remember all the Australian wildlife that are lost in the bush fires and raise funds for the welfare of those animals who are fighting for their lives, the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Devonport is having a service with the animals and for the animals on February 4th at 6.30. (tomorrow).

Everyone is invited to bring their pets - dogs cats budgies rabbits donkeys caterpillars - all creatures great and small welcome.

The idea came from Tony McNeight and It is hoped it will be an inspiration to other communities throughout New Zealand to do the same

“When I saw that classic shot on the internet of a singed koala with bandaged paws in the water bowl I became very emotional and wanted to contribute in some way to acknowledge how important our wildlife is in our world ,” he explained.

It will be a special short service and everyone can sing with one voice for those who have no voice – a ‘church zoo’, a cacophony of sound and togetherness

It is a chance to show our oneness with Australia as they fight for their unique and wonderful wildlife.

Any donations will be welcome

