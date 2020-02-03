Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Special Service with Animals for Australian Wildlife

Monday, 3 February 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Tony McNeight

Jan 3 2020

For the Animals with the Animals

Remembering Australian Wildlife And Raisings Funds for Their Welfare
To remember all the Australian wildlife that are lost in the bush fires and raise funds for the welfare of those animals who are fighting for their lives, the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Devonport is having a service with the animals and for the animals on February 4th at 6.30. (tomorrow).

Everyone is invited to bring their pets - dogs cats budgies rabbits donkeys caterpillars - all creatures great and small welcome.

The idea came from Tony McNeight and It is hoped it will be an inspiration to other communities throughout New Zealand to do the same

“When I saw that classic shot on the internet of a singed koala with bandaged paws in the water bowl I became very emotional and wanted to contribute in some way to acknowledge how important our wildlife is in our world ,” he explained.

It will be a special short service and everyone can sing with one voice for those who have no voice – a ‘church zoo’, a cacophony of sound and togetherness
It is a chance to show our oneness with Australia as they fight for their unique and wonderful wildlife.

Any donations will be welcome

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tony McNeight on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 