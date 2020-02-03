Police seeking Questo King

Hamilton Police are asking for the public's help to locate Questo King, who has a warrant to arrest.

King, 34, is believed to be in the Waikato area.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

King may have access to two vehicles, a black Ford Falcon with the registration number FKS702, and a grey Mazda Atenza, registration number MAJ378.

If you have seen King or have any information on his whereabouts please call Police on 111 quoting file number 200131/2679.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ Police app or at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seeking-questo-king





© Scoop Media

