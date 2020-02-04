Firearms incident, Otaki
Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police attended a firearms incident in Otaki at 1:00 pm
today where shots were fired.
One person has been
arrested and there were no injuries.
Police are
still looking for two witnesses, we would encourage anyone
with information who has not yet spoken to Police to do so.
Police would like to reassure the public that there
is not thought to be any risk to safety.
