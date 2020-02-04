SH4 closed due to large fire - Manunui
Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH4 closed due to large fire - Road closure, Manunui,
Ruapehu District - Central
SH4 near Manunui is
currently closed due to a large fire.
Police are working
to establish whether diversions are possible.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the
area.
ENDS
