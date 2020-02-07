Crash blocking SH29 - Road blocked, Lower Kaimai
Friday, 7 February 2020, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, is blocked following a crash
involving a car and a truck.
Police were alerted around
6.15am.
One person is reported to have received minor
injuries.
The road is expected to be blocked for some time
and motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
