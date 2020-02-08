Body found in Makarora River

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to a body being found in the Makarora River yesterday at 5.15pm.

Initial enquiries indicate the death is not suspicious and Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

Police are in the process of notifying the person's next of kin.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

