Body found in Makarora River
Saturday, 8 February 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently investigating the circumstances that
led to a body being found in the Makarora River yesterday at
5.15pm.
Initial enquiries indicate the death is not
suspicious and Police are not looking for anyone else in
relation to this matter.
Police are in the process of
notifying the person's next of kin.
The death has been
referred to the Coroner.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations