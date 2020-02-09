Road Closed Following Serious Crash - Serious Crash, Flaxmere - Eastern
Sunday, 9 February 2020, 3:41 am
Press Release: NZ Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash on Kirkwood Rd, Flaxmere.
Police
were called about 6.30pm.
Initial reports suggest one
person, the sole occupant, has been seriously
injured.
The road is closed with diversions are in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations