Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Parks Week 2020 with us!

Friday, 14 February 2020, 10:01 am
Press Release: parkrun Flaxmere

Parks Week 2020 is coming up 7 - 15 March and Flaxmere parkrun is proud to be part of Parks Week with our event(s) on March 7 and 14

Flaxmere parkrun
7th and 14th March
Flaxmere Park, Henderson Road, Flaxmere
FREE

parkrun is simple. Register once for your free pass to any parkrun, anywhere in the world. Jog, run, or walk 5km for free, at your own pace around any parkrun.

“Nobody cares how long it takes. Nobody cares what you wear. The only thing that matters is that you turn up,” says Flaxmere parkrun organiser Philip Shambrook.

All you need do is register at parkrun.co.nz/register, print your barcodes, turn up with your barcode at 7:45 am on Saturday 7th March and every Saturday following. For more information visit parkrun.co.nz/flaxmere.

Parks Week is about hundreds of organisations across Australia and New Zealand holding events to celebrate the vital role parks play in creating liveable cities and thriving communities.

This year, based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, Parks Week will focus on how spending time in our parks and open spaces positively influences our wellbeing. In previous years councils, community groups and other organisations across New Zealand have run a variety of events that help elevate the value of parks and open spaces.

“I was too afraid that I would be laughed at if I went to parkrun. Eventually I was persuaded to go and have never looked back. Time is not important but I have gone from taking over one hour for my first parkrun to close to 30 minutes now. I’ve lost weight. I feel better. I can spend more active time with my children. The parkrun is so supportive I wonder now why I was so afraid to join,” a Hawke’s Bay parkrunner told Mr Shambrook.

Parks Week has become a valuable way to encourage people to get out of their living rooms and enjoy the outdoors, and we look forward to celebrating with you. Help spread the word and lets show our parks some love!

Parks Week is run in partnership by Recreation Aotearoa and Parks & Leisure Australia. You can visit the Parks Week website to find out what else is happening around the country.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from parkrun Flaxmere on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 