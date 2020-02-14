Celebrate Parks Week 2020 with us!

Parks Week 2020 is coming up 7 - 15 March and Flaxmere parkrun is proud to be part of Parks Week with our event(s) on March 7 and 14

Flaxmere parkrun

7th and 14th March

Flaxmere Park, Henderson Road, Flaxmere

FREE

parkrun is simple. Register once for your free pass to any parkrun, anywhere in the world. Jog, run, or walk 5km for free, at your own pace around any parkrun.

“Nobody cares how long it takes. Nobody cares what you wear. The only thing that matters is that you turn up,” says Flaxmere parkrun organiser Philip Shambrook.

All you need do is register at parkrun.co.nz/register, print your barcodes, turn up with your barcode at 7:45 am on Saturday 7th March and every Saturday following. For more information visit parkrun.co.nz/flaxmere.

Parks Week is about hundreds of organisations across Australia and New Zealand holding events to celebrate the vital role parks play in creating liveable cities and thriving communities.

This year, based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, Parks Week will focus on how spending time in our parks and open spaces positively influences our wellbeing. In previous years councils, community groups and other organisations across New Zealand have run a variety of events that help elevate the value of parks and open spaces.

“I was too afraid that I would be laughed at if I went to parkrun. Eventually I was persuaded to go and have never looked back. Time is not important but I have gone from taking over one hour for my first parkrun to close to 30 minutes now. I’ve lost weight. I feel better. I can spend more active time with my children. The parkrun is so supportive I wonder now why I was so afraid to join,” a Hawke’s Bay parkrunner told Mr Shambrook.

Parks Week has become a valuable way to encourage people to get out of their living rooms and enjoy the outdoors, and we look forward to celebrating with you. Help spread the word and lets show our parks some love!

Parks Week is run in partnership by Recreation Aotearoa and Parks & Leisure Australia. You can visit the Parks Week website to find out what else is happening around the country.

© Scoop Media

