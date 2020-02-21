UPDATE 2: Water Incident, Marine Parade, Napier

Please attribute to Inspector Marty James, Hawke's Bay Area Prevention Manager

Police would like to thank members of the public for alerting emergency services to the water incident on Marine Parade this afternoon.

Two constables, a 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, who are also surf lifesavers, entered the water and attempted to reach the child.

Port of Napier, Coastguard and the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter also responded.

The child sadly died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this tragic time.

