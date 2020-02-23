SH3 Is Currently Closed Following Two Recent Crashes At Piopio

Around 12pm Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of SH3 and Kuratahi Street in Piopio.

One person was reported to have moderate injuries and another minor injuries.

At 12:40pm Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on SH3 near Mangakowhai Road.

One person is seriously injured and a helicopter will be assisting.

Another person has sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

SH3 is closed and diversions are in place at Ruru Street, Piopio to the south, and Tikitiki Road to the north.

Police ask motorists to be patient and take care.

