New Website To Help Kiwis Make Decisions Around Retirement Living

A new website has been launched to help New Zealanders when they’re considering moving into a village.

The website, www.retirementlife.co.nz has a range of helpful information, advice and guides on registered retirement villages. It also features a number of video interviews with retirement village residents.

“More than 43,000 New Zealanders choose to live in retirement villages and this number is rapidly growing by 80 to 90 people every week,” says John Collyns, Executive Director of the Retirement Villages Association (RVA), which has developed the website.

“Moving into a village is of course a significant decision for many New Zealanders and their families. This website outlines what prospective residents need to know, explains what village life is like and the process once they have chosen to move into a village.”

The website also aims to debunk many of the myths around retirement village living.

“We want to separate fact from fiction. Village residents come from all walks of life, with a sizable number having their National Superannuation as their primary source of income. Registered retirement village operators also work hard to make their villages affordable for the everyday New Zealander.”

“Retirement village living provides a no-hassle lifestyle with no need to maintain and upkeep homes, pay rates, insurance and water levies.

“Residents pay weekly fees and in many cases this is fixed for life. A resident will also pay something additional by way of a deferred management fee, when they exit. The move to the village often frees up the pent-up equity in their family home and provides certainty to residents while they are living at the village.”

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson congratulated the RVA on adding to information available for prospective residents and their families. “Moving into a retirement village is a big decision. The more information people have at their fingertips to use in discussions with their families the better prepared they will be to make a call that’s right for them.”

New Zealand’s retirement villages are also subject to a world-leading regulatory framework with considerable oversight, safeguards, transparency and consumer protection for residents.

The industry is regulated by the Retirement Villages Act 2003 (the Act) and associated regulations. The regime provides comprehensive consumer protection and is designed expressly for residents and intending residents. “The Act, regulations, and a Code of Practice and a Code of Residents’ Rights provide a comprehensive and effective resident-focused consumer protection regime,” Mr Collyns concluded.

