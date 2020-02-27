Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Police Urge People To Keep Their Homes Secure Following Recent Burglaries

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Police are reminding people to keep their property and valuables secure – even when you’re at home.

Over the past few months Police have received several burglary reports from people who have had valuables stolen from their homes while they’ve been busy in another part of the house or garden.

Doors and windows left open in the warm weather mean opportunities for thieves who can quickly snatch items without being detected.

Even if you’re home make sure your phones, wallets, keys, cash and other valuables are secure and out of sight.

If you’re working in the garden or away from your front door, make sure your home is secure.

Make sure every family member has a set of keys, so you don't need to leave them around the property.

Also make sure you keep valuable items away from windows where they can be easily seen by passers-by.

Police offer the following advice to help keep your home and property safe:

  • Lock your doors and windows.
  • Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables.
  • Keep valuables out of sight.
  • Install an alarm system, get sensor lights fitted.
  • Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
  • Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.
  • Join or form a neighbourhood support group.
  • Note and report car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles or people.

If you have been the victim of a burglary and haven’t yet contacted Police please do so by calling 105.

