Council’s Major Event Sponsorship Fund Opens For Applications

Hamilton City Council is offering more than $360,000 to support major events which bring vibrancy, economic benefits and showcase Hamilton’s outstanding arts and culture.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says major events do more than raise the city’s profile and boost the tourism and hospitality sector.

“Well planned, well-promoted and unique events with a regional, national or international profile give Hamiltonians another reason to feel pride in our city.

“Funding in previous years has helped bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city which is great news economically. Many of those visitors spend several days here, seeing what else Hamilton and the wider region has to offer,” she said.

“It also means we have world-class events right on our doorstep, adding to the city’s vibrancy and offering real opportunities for locals,” Mayor Southgate says.

Last year’s funding round assisted 13 major events including Balloons over Waikato, the NZ Secondary Schools Swimming Championships, Tainui Waikato Primary School Kapa Haka competitions and the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

“We have fantastic facilities, venues and stadia in Hamilton and domestic tourism is important for our city. But beyond the ‘bricks and mortar’ required to host major events, we also have creative, passionate and dedicated organisers who put their heart and soul into making these events the best they can be,” Mayor Paula says.

“As a Council, we’re playing our part to help and if you’ve got an event which meets our city’s objectives we want to hear from you.”

Applications for the Major Events Sponsorship Fund open on Monday, 2 March.

