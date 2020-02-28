Fatal Crash, Chartwell, Hamilton - Waikato
Friday, 28 February 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services Are Attending A Crash At The
Intersection Of Comries Road And Hukanui Road, Chartwell,
Hamilton. -
A car collided with a parked vehicle
around 8.05am.
The sole occupant of the vehicle has
died.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances
of the
incident.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations