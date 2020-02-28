Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Minister Approves Affordable Housing Change

Friday, 28 February 2020, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Jopp Street land in Arrowtown has been approved for a change of use to enable much-needed affordable housing in the district.

In a letter to QLDC Mayor Jim Boult, the Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, Minister for Local Government has approved the change of land use for the 3.68 hectare site from ‘public utility’ to ‘affordable housing’.

Mayor Boult said he was delighted with the outcome as this was the result of collective efforts to provide more affordable housing for the local community.

“It’s great to see the recognition from Central Government of the collaboration between this Council and the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust. Since coming to office in 2016, delivering more affordable housing solutions has been a personal passion of mine and a commitment from QLDC and my fellow elected members. This is another really positive step in delivering on those commitments and I thank the Minister for helping us toward achieving this ambitious goal,” said Mayor Boult.

In April 2019, the Council agreed to transfer the land to the Trust for the purpose of affordable housing. The site is proposed to provide a mixture of affordable rentals (including an allocation for elderly housing) and Secure Home properties. The Secure Homes programme was one outcome of Mayor Boult’s Affordable Housing Taskforce set up in 2016, providing long-term stability in a quality home in the same way as traditional home ownership does.

QLCHT Chair, Andrew Blair, expressed the Trust’s appreciation for the Government signing off this land transfer. “We are advancing well with a masterplan and house concepts for this development, so receiving confirmation of support from the Government is very timely. We look forward to receiving the land and commencing with civil works later this year”.

With approval having been granted by the Minister, Council will progress with the land transfer to the Trust to hold for the purpose of affordable housing in Arrowtown in perpetuity. This will be followed by normal resource consenting processes.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 