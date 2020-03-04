Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Measuring RFA’s Sustainability Footprint

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) has taken a step closer to its flagship carbonzero division, Auckland Zoo, by gaining organisation-wide Toitū carbonreduce certification. Auckland Zoo has been Toitu carbonzero certified for three consecutive years.

RFA embarked on the Toitū carbonreduce certification programme in mid-2019, committing to progressively reduce its total operational emissions on an annual basis. This followed the development of an organisation-wide sustainability strategy focused on waste minimisation, energy and carbon management, water management, green building construction and facilities management, sustainable transport, procurement and minimising chemical usage.

Data from across RFA’s business units was captured to quantify its operational carbon emissions footprint, focusing on activities that generate greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate change. The results are captured in RFA’s inaugural sustainability publication, Our Footprint. (www.rfa.nz/about-us/rfa-and-sustainability)

RFA’s carbon emissions inventory and reduction plans were independently audited by Toitū Envirocare, who verified that RFA’s management plans meet the requirements of the international standard for emissions management.

RFA also recently joined the New Zealand Green Building Council.

CEO Chris Brooks says, “We are excited about our Toitu Carbon Reduce certification and Green Building Council membership both important steps on our journey to becoming a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly business.

“Looking after areas such as our stadiums, art collections and precious wildlife is an important responsibility, and these will always be resource intensive. However, we are committed to improving our footprint as much as we can, and offsetting through the Toitu programme.”

Recent RFA sustainability initiatives and achievements include:

  • Educating visitors on conservation and sustainability issues at Auckland Zoo and the New Zealand Maritime Museum
  • Reducing operational waste by 44% and water use by 26% at Auckland Zoo
  • Minimising waste generated at venues, events and concerts through implementation of reusable cup schemes and hand-sorting of recycling
  • Influencing the supply chain through its procurement processes, and
  • Seeking opportunities to minimise the environmental impacts of capital projects.

 

About RFA

Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) enriches life in Auckland by engaging people in the arts, environment, sport and events. With our six divisions – Auckland Art Gallery, Auckland Conventions, Auckland Live, Auckland Stadiums, Auckland Zoo and New Zealand Maritime Museum – we strive to create rewarding visitor experiences and positive outcomes for Auckland. Our innovative and creative programmes delight more than four million visitors a year as we present engaging and accessible experiences across the city every single day. As one of six Auckland Council organisations, we are a charitable trust governed by a board. Our landmark venues include Aotea Centre, Aotea Square, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Zoo, Bruce Mason Centre, The Civic, Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand Maritime Museum, North Harbour Stadium, Queens Wharf and Western Springs Stadium.

Find RFA’s Sustainability Snapshot here: www.rfa.nz/about-us/rfa-and-sustainability

