Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Trials Glyphosate Alternative

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 11:15 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council, in conjunction with Nelmac Marlborough Ltd, is set to begin trialling a new organic alternative to glyphosate in its maintenance of central Blenheim’s street plots and gardens.

A non-toxic, pine-based organic herbicide will be trialled over the next three months to determine its effectiveness. The oil will be sprayed on to weeds outside areas including the Clubs of Marlborough and the Blenheim I-SITE, as well as other open spaces in Blenheim’s CBD.

Parks and Open Spaces Manager Jane Tito said people may notice a slightly different smell as a result of using the pine-based oil.

“We will be closely monitoring the trial which will run until June 2020. During this time we welcome feedback from the community,” Ms Tito said.

The trial of the pine-based oil excludes Seymour Square and Pollard Park.

“Council’s in-house gardening team have tended to these gardens by hand for the past 15 years. Hand weeding and largely organic weed and pest management control has been a long standing maintenance method applied to these two premier parks,” Ms Tito said.

At today’s Assets and Services Committee, Councillors requested staff undertake further work at Seymour Square to try to eliminate the current use of one litre of glyphosate annually, making Seymour Square Marlborough’s first glyphosate-free open space.

If anyone has any feedback on the trial they can contact Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Team, Ph: 03 520 7400.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

Covid-19: Third Case Confirmed In NZ

MOH: The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a New Zealand resident. The third case is an Auckland man in his 40s who has close family, also New Zealand residents, who have recently returned to this country after visiting Iran ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 