Nelson City Council And Tasman District Council Remember Former Mayor Kerry Marshall

"Kerry served as Mayor for Nelson City Council between 2007 and 2010, and I learnt so much from him as his supporting Deputy Mayor during that time.

"His time in local body politics spanned decades, and as I found out when I was campaigning with Kerry in 2007, Kerry knew everyone and everyone knew Kerry! He was a man with many passions: for the arts, for conservation, and for Te Tiriti o Waitangi. He was visionary in his approach to climate change, declaring in 2010 that it was time for a disciplined and precautionary approach. Kerry also saw the danger of not investing in city centres, launching the Heart of Nelson strategy in 2009 that forms the basis of the work that continues to this day in making sure Nelson has a thriving central city.

"He was most of all a man who loved people and the people of this beautiful region most of all, his life was one of incredible service to the people of Nelson."

Rachel Reese

Mayor of Nelson



"Kerry will be remembered as the last Mayor of Richmond and the first Mayor of Tasman due to the 1989 Local Government reforms. While the titles are notable, it was the work many did not see that typified Kerry’s pragmatism and ability to garner respect and collegiality among his peers. During this time he spent many months fighting and arguing for Richmond’s unique identity, however, once the inevitability of the change was apparent his leadership and organisational skills saw the Richmond and Motueka Boroughs and the Waimea County Council join together and function as Tasman District six months ahead of the national schedule. This allowed the new District to take advantage of a number of changes and laid the ground for the later smooth amalgamation of Murchison and Golden Bay."

Elaine Henry

Richmond Borough Council

Deputy Mayor 86-89



"There is no doubting Kerry’s passion for the region having served on both Nelson and Tasman councils and prior to that with the Richmond Borough Council. Many of the decisions he guided through the respective chambers during this time prepared the area to be one of the country’s fastest growing regions. It was important for him that we retained what was special about the region in the face of the inevitable growth we are experiencing now.

"The leadership he provided here saw him take a wider role nationally guiding and advising within the new local government environment and taking a prominent role within Local Government New Zealand.

"He did all this work with a great sense of humour and was welcomed as an entertaining public speaker wherever he went. At the heart of all his work was the need to cater for the people he served throughout the top of the south."

Tim King

Mayor of Tasman

© Scoop Media

