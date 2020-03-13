Sky Tower Shines Bright In Support Of Communities This Weekend

The Sky Tower will be lit for the Irish and Muslim community this weekend.

On Saturday 14 March, The Sky Tower will be lit with a green base and a green, white and orange swirling top, replicating the Irish flag for the Auckland St Patricks Day parade on Saturday 14 March.

On Sunday 15 March, the tower will then be dimmed to mimic a flickering candle to mark one year since the Christchurch attack, standing in solidarity with the Muslim community and all those affected.

On Monday 16 March, the Sky Tower will then join over 300 iconic landmarks around the world turning clover green in celebration of St Patricks Day.

In association with the St Patrick’s Festival Trust and Tourism Ireland, SkyCity will begin the global greening on St Patrick’s Eve. The Sky Tower will be one of the first global landmarks to be illuminated when Russell O’Brien, Chairman of St Patrick’s Festival Trust and Michael Ahearne, Chief Operating Officer, SkyCity switch the lights on at 8pm.

The tower will remain green until Wednesday 18 March.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

