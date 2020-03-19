Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira Remains Open

The Museum is currently open for regular operating hours, 10am – 5pm, daily.

However, from today, Thursday 19 March, it will suspend all school visits, public programmes and events until further notice to ensure the safety of Museum visitors, people and communities.

This includes:

- Weekend Wonders: Dig for Dinos – suspended

- Fazioli season – cancelled

- The Antarctica VR Experience – cancelled

- LIVE – May Music Month – cancelled

- Café Scientifique – cancelled

- Ata Hira: Museum on the Move – cancelled

- Wildlife Selfie Safari – cancelled

This is a temporary measure and the Museum hopes to return to regular operations as soon as possible.

Visitors can still explore the Museum’s galleries and experience its new exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year from the Natural History Museum in London.

Auckland Museum Director of Communications Megan McSweeney says museums can be a place of refuge in uncertain times.

“We will do all we can to safely offer this to the communities we serve,” she says.

The Māori Culture Performance will take place in Māori Court, instead of its usual place in our auditorium to ensure social distancing can be observed.

The Museum’s 1929 espresso bar and the Museum Store remain open.

© Scoop Media