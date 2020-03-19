Water Restrictions Start For Stratford District - March 2020

The Stratford District Council has imposed a total ban on all outdoor water use following the continuous hot and dry weather conditions.

From Thursday 19 March 2020, the Stratford District Council introduced the total ban on all outdoor water including sprinkler and irrigation systems and hoses. The ban applies to all water supply users in the Stratford, Midhirst and Toko townships.

Director Assets Victoria Araba says, “With the flow in the Patea River measuring less than 556 litres per second, river levels have reached the point where limiting water use further is required to maintain minimum river flows. This means we must impose a ban on all non-essential use.”

All residents are again asked to conserve water. For water conservation tips visit here.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.

