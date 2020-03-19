Diversions In Place - Ferry Road - Single-vehicle Collision, Waltham - Canterbury
Thursday, 19 March 2020, 5:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a single-vehicle
crash on Ferry Road in Waltham.
Police were advised to
the crash at about 4.43pm.
One person is reported to
be injured.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists
are asked to take care as they travel through the
area.
