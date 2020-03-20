Police Seek Witnesses To Henderson Incident

Waitematā Police are appealing for the public's assistance in their enquiries into an incident where a male suffered serious injuries.

Senior Sergeant Eugene Pickett, of Waitematā West Police, says a male was skateboarding home along Universal Drive, Henderson at around 9.20pm on 31 January 2020.

"At some point while skateboarding this male has fallen and struck his head on the road.

"He was assissted by members of the public who were passing by as well as a nearby resident, who Police have all spoken with.

"However, there was one couple that had stopped to assist this male who left soon after without leaving any details."

Police have been unable to speak with this couple, described as being of Pacific Island decent, as part of our enquiries.

"This couple are said to have witnessed the incident, so it is important that we speak with them.

Police would also like to thank them for stopping to help."

Following the incident, the male was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

He suffered a serious head injury and required a lengthy stay in hospital and continues to recover from the injuries he sustained that night.

"The nature of his injury means that this will be a lengthy, ongoing process."

Senior Sergeant Pickett says Police have conducted a number of enquiries into the incident including examining CCTV footage in the wider area.

"Police are keeping an open mind as to whether the male has been struck by a vehicle or has simply fallen from his skateboard.

"The impacts of the male's injuries means he has little recollection of the night, so it is vital that anyone who has information comes forward."

If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or knows the couple who stopped, they can contact Henderson Police on 105 and quote the file number 200201/6108.

© Scoop Media

