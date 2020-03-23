Council Community Facilities To Close From Today

Due to heightened concern over the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Timaru District Mayor has today announced that all community facilities including Timaru District Libraries, Temuka and Geraldine Library and Service Centres, South Canterbury Museum, Aigantighe Art Gallery, Caroline Bay Trust Aoraki Centre (CBAY) and Southern Trust Events Centre will progressively close today until further notice. Please see individual services for further details.

Many library services, including e-books and audiobooks are available online, arrangements for continued access to collections for vulnerable people are currently being worked on, we’ll update you with them as soon as possible.

All group fitness, learn to swim and swim squad meetings are now cancelled. We are in the process of contacting people to notify them of this.

Council services are still available from the main council building in Timaru, or many are available online or over the phone.

We apologise for any inconvenience. These decisions have not been made lightly, but are critically important to ensure the safety of the public and council staff.

