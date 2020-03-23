Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All Council Non-Essential Facilities Closed

Monday, 23 March 2020, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

In line with the New Zealand Government’s announcement that New Zealand moves to Alert Level Three for Covid-19 today, all non-essential Hurunui District Council facilities and buildings are now closed.

These closures will be reassessed when the alert level is reduced. Until then, the closures encompass facilities such as services centers, libraries, pools and buildings on reserve land (community halls where events may be held).

Essential services will remain in operation – this includes services such as roading, water, sewerage, stormwater, refuse and recycling collection and transfer stations. There will be changes to transfer station opening hours, details will be on our website when these are in effect, but refuse and recycling collections with continue as normal.

The council was prepared to help unite against the virus and slow its spread. We are guided by the New Zealand Government and Ministry of Health (MoH) in our decision making around COVID-19 and have been following the situation closely. We have had a Pandemic Planning Team running and have been supporting and responding to the Covid-19 leading agencies where needed.

We know how important our facilities are to people’s physical and mental health. However, this closure is vital to support the Government’s efforts to “slow the spread”. We are working through how we can continue supporting those who rely on these facilities and improve the self-isolations experience for our communities.

For now, many of our services remain available online and we recommend making use of our library web services at www.hurunui.govt.nz/library.

We do not want our residents to be concerned about finances relating to our facilities. We will not be issuing fines for that overdue library book that cannot be returned right now and we will be issuing refunds for event/hall bookings with us.

Council staff are working from home and doing what is needed to keep things running while maintaining physical distancing in line with government COVID-19 advice.

While Council buildings may be closed we are still here to help. We encourage people to conduct business with us online or over the phone and will be posting regular updates on our website and social media channels regarding how we intend to maintain service levels within these new restrictions.

For the latest information and updates regarding Covid-19, please go to www.covid19.govt.nz.

How can you get in touch with council?

Hurunui District Council Service Centre 
Email: info@hurunui.govt.nz
Phone: 03 3148816

Online Services
www.hurunui.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 