Road Closed While Emergency Services Respond To House Fire
Monday, 23 March 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Adelaide Road in Wellington is closed between Hall Street
and Luxford Street, as emergency services respond to a house
fire in Mudges Terrace.
We were alerted to the fire
just after 4pm.
Nobody was injured in the
fire.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations