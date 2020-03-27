Millions More In Funding For COVID-19 Response

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 27 March 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Waikato Community Funders Group

Millions more in funding has been announced by the Waikato Community Funders Group to support non-profit organisations working on the frontline to help vulnerable people affected by COVID-19. New funding includes $1million from the Hamilton City Council, $1million from WEL Energy Trust, $100,000 from the Len Reynolds Trust, $100,000 from DV Bryant Trust, $25,000 from the Gallagher Foundation, and $25,000 from the Tindall Foundation to Community Waikato. This is in addition to the $1million from Trust Waikato announced on Wednesday.

“At a time like this, it is crucial that we work together to ensure support urgently reaches those who need it the most,” says Raewyn Jones, Chief Executive of 
WEL Energy Trust.

“Through combining our efforts, it is hoped that every dollar will effectively and directly fund those working on the frontline of COVID-19 support,” says Melissa Gibson, CEO of the Len Reynolds Trust.

Due to the need for rapid response, the application process has been fast-tracked and groups can make just one application through Trust Waikato, which is then shared with the Waikato Community Funders Group. The Waikato funders are also working together to share information about what different groups are doing across the region.

“This streamlined coordination enables us to quickly approve funding and get the money to where it is needed as soon as possible”, says Dennis Turton, 
Chief Executive of Trust Waikato.

The Waikato Community Funders Group are currently contacting organisations who are active in the region to let them know that this funding is available. Target groups identified for funding include rural support organisations, community houses, those who work with the elderly and at-risk groups, and mental health support networks.

The Waikato Community Funders Group takes a collaborative approach to funding opportunities across the Waikato and includes the Brian Perry Foundation, 
Braemar Charitable Trust, The Department of Internal Affairs, DV Bryant Trust, 
Gallagher Foundation, Len Reynolds Trust, Momentum Waikato, Trust Waikato, 
WEL Energy Trust, Hamilton City Council and Waikato Regional Council.

