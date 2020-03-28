Seeking Help Shows Strength
Hurunui Civil Defence has collated a list of local and national welfare services in an effort to keep residents connected to avenues of help and maintain wellbeing.
While the Hurunui stays home to save lives, Hurunui Civil Defence will keep a watchful eye on the wellbeing of the district and its needs.
The district, along with the rest of New Zealand, is experiencing extreme changes in lifestyle and during these changes residents should expect the unexpected.
The district has experienced hardship before and is well versed in responding to adverse events. Local Civil Defence commends residents on the unity, kindness and resilience that has been demonstrated so far during the COVID-19 isolation period.
Local Civil Defence also wants to remind residents of the extra help available to them and emphasise that seeking this help when you need it is a sign of strength. It’s normal to feel distressed and to experience symptoms of stress related to COVID-19.
The following list is being regularly updated (on the council’s website) and all services on it are following COVID-19 protocols:
Emergency
In an emergency always call 111
General Wellbeing
Service: Community
Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust
Point of Contact: visit www.wellbeingnc.org.nz
Local Business Continuity
Service: Enterprise North
Canterbury
Point of Contact: visit www.northcanterbury.co.nz/covid-19 or email office@enterprise.co.nz
Money Concerns
Service: Ministry of Social
Development (WINZ)
Points of contact:
Firstly – visit www.workincome.govt.nz
Living Expenses, benefits and redundancy – call 0800 559 009
Wage subsidy – call 0800 40 80 40
Food Shortages
Service: Waikari Food
Bank
Point of Contact: call 03 261 5114 or 027 448 6594
Service: Amberley
Foodbank
Point of Contact: call 03 314 7464 or email redepenningfam@xtra.co.nz
Service:
Inspire Your Pantry Food Rescue
Point of Contact: call 03 314 6950 or 027 210 2917 or email inspirechurchamberley@gmail.com
Service:
Hanmer Springs Pop-Up Food Bank, Hanmer Springs Business
Association
Point of Contact: call 027 929 7299
Accommodation
Service:
Temporary Accommodation Service at the Ministry of Business,
Innovation and Employment
Point of Contact: Call 0508 754 163
Children
Worried a child is
unsafe?
Serive: Oranga Tamariki
Point of Contact: Call 0508 326 459 or email contact@ot.govt.nz
Talking with Children about
COVID-19
Service: Save the Children Support and Information
Point of Contact: visit www.savethechildren.org.nz
Home
Schooling Advice
Service: Ministry of Education
Point of Contact: visit www.education.govt.nz
Questions
about Child & Baby
Health
Service: Plunketline
Point of Contact: call 0800 933 922
Animal Welfare
Concerns about
Welfare
Service: Ministry of Primary Industries
Point of Contact: Call 0800 008 333
Vetrinary
Services & COVID-19
Service: NZ Vetrinary Association
Point of Contact: visit www.nzva.org.nz
Rural Support
Service: Rural Support
Trust
Point of Contact: visit www.rural-support.org.nz or call 0800 787 254
Additional Support
Service: Presbyterian
Support
Point of Contact: visit www.ps.org.nz
Family Violence
Service: New Zealand
Police
Points of Contact:
Emergency – Call 111
Information – visit www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/family-violence
Health Questions and Self Isolation Criteria
Service:
Healthline
Point of Contact: call 0800 358 5453
Service: Ministry
of Health
Point of Contact: visit www.health.govt.nz/coronavirus
Anxiety, Distress or Mental Wellbeing Support
Service: National Telehealth
Service
Point of Contact: Free text or call 1731
COVID-19 Questions
Service: New Zealand
Government COVID-19 Team
Point of Contact: visit www.covid19.govt.nz
International Visitors
Help with Travel
Bookings
Service: i-SITE
Point of Contact: visit www.i-SITE.org.nz
Visa
Concerns
Service: Immigration New Zealand
Point of Contact: Call 0508 558 855 or visit www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas
Embassy
Details
Service: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Point of Contact: visit www.mfat.govt.nz
Not Sure Who to Talk To?
Service: Government
Helpline
Point of Contact: call 0800 779 997