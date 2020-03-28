Seeking Help Shows Strength

Hurunui Civil Defence has collated a list of local and national welfare services in an effort to keep residents connected to avenues of help and maintain wellbeing.

While the Hurunui stays home to save lives, Hurunui Civil Defence will keep a watchful eye on the wellbeing of the district and its needs.

The district, along with the rest of New Zealand, is experiencing extreme changes in lifestyle and during these changes residents should expect the unexpected.

The district has experienced hardship before and is well versed in responding to adverse events. Local Civil Defence commends residents on the unity, kindness and resilience that has been demonstrated so far during the COVID-19 isolation period.

Local Civil Defence also wants to remind residents of the extra help available to them and emphasise that seeking this help when you need it is a sign of strength. It’s normal to feel distressed and to experience symptoms of stress related to COVID-19.

The following list is being regularly updated (on the council’s website) and all services on it are following COVID-19 protocols:

Emergency

In an emergency always call 111

General Wellbeing

Service: Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust

Point of Contact: visit www.wellbeingnc.org.nz

Local Business Continuity

Service: Enterprise North Canterbury

Point of Contact: visit www.northcanterbury.co.nz/covid-19 or email office@enterprise.co.nz

Money Concerns

Service: Ministry of Social Development (WINZ)

Points of contact:

Firstly – visit www.workincome.govt.nz

Living Expenses, benefits and redundancy – call 0800 559 009

Wage subsidy – call 0800 40 80 40

Food Shortages

Service: Waikari Food Bank

Point of Contact: call 03 261 5114 or 027 448 6594

Service: Amberley Foodbank

Point of Contact: call 03 314 7464 or email redepenningfam@xtra.co.nz

Service: Inspire Your Pantry Food Rescue

Point of Contact: call 03 314 6950 or 027 210 2917 or email inspirechurchamberley@gmail.com

Service: Hanmer Springs Pop-Up Food Bank, Hanmer Springs Business Association

Point of Contact: call 027 929 7299

Accommodation

Service: Temporary Accommodation Service at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Point of Contact: Call 0508 754 163

Children

Worried a child is unsafe?

Serive: Oranga Tamariki

Point of Contact: Call 0508 326 459 or email contact@ot.govt.nz

Talking with Children about COVID-19

Service: Save the Children Support and Information

Point of Contact: visit www.savethechildren.org.nz

Home Schooling Advice

Service: Ministry of Education

Point of Contact: visit www.education.govt.nz

Questions about Child & Baby Health

Service: Plunketline

Point of Contact: call 0800 933 922

Animal Welfare

Concerns about Welfare

Service: Ministry of Primary Industries

Point of Contact: Call 0800 008 333

Vetrinary Services & COVID-19

Service: NZ Vetrinary Association

Point of Contact: visit www.nzva.org.nz

Rural Support

Service: Rural Support Trust

Point of Contact: visit www.rural-support.org.nz or call 0800 787 254

Additional Support

Service: Presbyterian Support

Point of Contact: visit www.ps.org.nz

Family Violence

Service: New Zealand Police

Points of Contact:

Emergency – Call 111

Information – visit www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/family-violence

Health Questions and Self Isolation Criteria

Service: Healthline

Point of Contact: call 0800 358 5453

Service: Ministry of Health

Point of Contact: visit www.health.govt.nz/coronavirus

Anxiety, Distress or Mental Wellbeing Support

Service: National Telehealth Service

Point of Contact: Free text or call 1731

COVID-19 Questions

Service: New Zealand Government COVID-19 Team

Point of Contact: visit www.covid19.govt.nz

International Visitors

Help with Travel Bookings

Service: i-SITE

Point of Contact: visit www.i-SITE.org.nz

Visa Concerns

Service: Immigration New Zealand

Point of Contact: Call 0508 558 855 or visit www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas

Embassy Details

Service: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Point of Contact: visit www.mfat.govt.nz

Not Sure Who to Talk To?

Service: Government Helpline

Point of Contact: call 0800 779 997

