Mayor Further Reminds People Of Importance To Self-isolate

Mayor Don Cameron today reminded people of the Ruapehu District of the importance to self-isolate and stay home, given there are now three cases in the district.

“COVID-19 is in our district now. This means we must more than ever keep to the health guidelines required to keep us safe.

“It’s really important that people only leave their homes to access essential services or to get some exercise but only if it is absolutely necessary.



If you do leave your house you must keep a 2m distance from anyone outside your bubble at all times.



If you need groceries, the pharmacy, bank or another essential service only one member of your household should go. Civil Defence is concerned about groups out shopping together. This puts yourself, your household and our essential workers at risk.

Police will be monitoring people and asking questions of anyone who is out and about during this Level 4 alert period to check on what they are doing.

The Mayor also wanted to give assurance to the Ruapehu community that the cases here are being closely monitored.

“Public Health are in daily contact with the affected persons, and contact tracing of those they may have come into contact with is well under way. The affected persons are contained and under strict isolation protocols.

“Furthermore, we will be working with Police to monitor the amount of travellers coming into the district to self-isolate. It cannot continue. Stay home.

“We can get through this together so long as we stay home and stop the spread. He waka eke noa” concluded Mayor Cameron.

For further information on COVID-19 please visit www.covid19.govt.nz.

